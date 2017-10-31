National Politics

Michigan health chief back in court in Legionnaires' case

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 10:13 PM

FLINT, Mich.

Testimony is resuming in a criminal case against Michigan's health director, who is accused of keeping the public in the dark about Legionnaires' disease during the Flint water disaster.

Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. A judge must decide whether there is enough evidence to send him to trial. The case picks up again Wednesday.

Judge David Goggins hasn't heard testimony since Oct. 6. That's when urban affairs adviser Harvey Hollins said he told Gov. Rick Snyder about a Legionnaires' outbreak a few weeks before the governor made it public in January 2016.

Hollins' testimony contradicts what Snyder has said publicly. Nonetheless, the governor is sticking to his timeline.

Lawyers for Lyons say it's all irrelevant in the case against him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Could they be twins? Wilson dresses as coach Pete for Halloween

    Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson donned a white wig and typical coach Peter Carroll attire for a funny Halloween visit to Seattle Children's Hospital.

Could they be twins? Wilson dresses as coach Pete for Halloween

Could they be twins? Wilson dresses as coach Pete for Halloween 0:40

Could they be twins? Wilson dresses as coach Pete for Halloween
Huskies LB Bartlett dishes on Oregon rivalry and Royce Freeman 0:57

Huskies LB Bartlett dishes on Oregon rivalry and Royce Freeman
Ben Burr-Kirven on how he has become UW’s leading tackler 0:38

Ben Burr-Kirven on how he has become UW’s leading tackler

View More Video