Poll shows big opposition to constitutional convention in NY

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 2:44 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

A new survey from Siena College shows big opposition to a constitutional convention among likely New York voters in next week's election.

The poll found that 57 percent of respondents plan to vote no on the question of calling a constitutional convention. Twenty-five percent of respondents said they will vote yes.

Voters in Tuesday's election will be asked whether they support calling a convention, where delegates would consider changes to the state constitution.

By a similar 2-to-1 margin respondents to the survey say they believe "nothing good will get done" at a convention.

The survey found overwhelming support for another ballot proposal that would authorize a judge to strip the pensions of elected officials.

The Oct. 25-29 telephone poll of 814 likely voters has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

