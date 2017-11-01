National Politics

Man arrested after scuffle injures a Goodyear police officer

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 11:39 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz.

Police in Goodyear have arrested a man who allegedly injured an officer during a scuffle.

They say 26-year-old Lavontay Laurice Taylor has been booked into the Maricopa County jail in downtown Phoenix.

He's being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, resisting arrest, threatening and intimidating and obstructing law enforcement.

Officers responded to a report of a fight involving numerous people Tuesday night in Goodyear, west of Phoenix.

When police arrived on scene, they say Taylor was argumentative and threatening to fight with officers.

They say Taylor took down one officer, causing a head injury.

A second police officer was able to overcome Taylor and eventually take him into custody.

It was unclear Wednesday if Taylor has a lawyer yet.

