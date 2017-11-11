National Politics

Kentucky Democratic Party elects entrepreneur as new chair

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 4:48 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

The Kentucky Democratic Party has elected a new chair.

The party said in a news release Saturday that its State Central Executive Committee elected entrepreneur Ben Self.

Self is a Pike County native and Lexington resident who is co-founder of West Sixth Brewing and the Bread Box.

He began his political work as an activist during Vermont Gov. Howard Dean's 2004 presidential campaign.

Self took aim at Republicans saying they only care about tax cuts for billionaires.

"In just one year, we've seen our governor and Legislature destroy our workers ability to organize, decrease their wages, gut our education system and now they're fighting a war against our teachers and state workers," he said.

Self said it's time to return the Democratic Party to the people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford

    Washington offensive lineman Coleman Shelton speaks about what went wrong in a loss to Stanford on Friday.

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford 0:47

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford
Bierria on losing to Stanford: ‘Guys are upset’ 1:19

Bierria on losing to Stanford: ‘Guys are upset’
UW guard Jaylen Nowell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont 0:42

UW guard Jaylen Nowell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont

View More Video