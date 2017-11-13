National Politics

Tours to view white deer at former NY Army depot to resume

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:20 AM

ROMULUS, N.Y.

Guided bus tours to view the world's largest herd of white, white-tailed deer are set to resume in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York.

Seneca White Deer Tours says the 90-minute tours at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus will begin Thursday. It's the first time in more than five years the former depot will be open to the public.

Seneca White Deer Tours president Dennis Money says the focus will be on viewing the deer, but the tours also will feature military artifacts from the depot's decades as a major weapons storage facility. It was built by the Army in 1941 and closed in 2000.

Tours will generally be conducted Thursday through Sunday, year-round.

More information can be found online at www.senecawhitedeer.org .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds

    Washington junior forward Noah Dickerson recaps his night against Eastern Washington.

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds 1:17

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds
Timberline shocks Kamiakin in final seconds to advance to state quarterfinals 3:16

Timberline shocks Kamiakin in final seconds to advance to state quarterfinals
Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford 0:47

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford

View More Video