National Politics

Groups want prosecutor appointed to appeal Arpaio's pardon

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:27 PM

PHOENIX

Legal advocacy groups that opposed former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's pardon are asking an appeals court to appoint a special prosecutor to appeal a lower-court decision that let the retired lawman's clemency stand.

The groups filed a brief last week with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals saying a special prosecutor should be appointed because the U.S. Justice Department isn't pursuing an appeal and the power of the courts is at stake.

The pardon spared Arpaio a possible jail sentence for his contempt of court conviction for intentionally disobeying a 2011 court order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

The case has since been dismissed, but the judge who found Arpaio guilty has said the pardon hasn't erased the conviction from his record.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

    At a Nov. 9th open house event in Olympia, Tessa Smith from the Artisans Group describes passive house technology used in constructing the future Boundary Street residence of Jeff Greaves and Sue Duffy.

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:13

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display
Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser' 1:58

Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser'
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video