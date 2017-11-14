National Politics

Park named for outgoing mayor of small Georgia town

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 1:02 AM

METTER, Ga.

One small Georgia town has unveiled a big going-away gift for its longtime mayor.

Metter officials are naming a newly reopened downtown park in honor of outgoing Mayor Billy Trapnell.

WTOC-TV reports officials took the wraps off the surprise announcement Sunday.

Trapnell has led the 4,000-resident town, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) inland from Savannah, for 24 years. During that time, he rose to president of the Georgia Municipal Association.

The mayor leaves office Dec. 24 after declining to seek a seventh term. He says he and his wife hope to spend more time visiting grandchildren who live elsewhere.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

    At a Nov. 9th open house event in Olympia, Tessa Smith from the Artisans Group describes passive house technology used in constructing the future Boundary Street residence of Jeff Greaves and Sue Duffy.

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:13

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display
Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser' 1:58

Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser'
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video