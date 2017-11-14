National Politics

Virginia man found guilty of making false distress call

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 4:01 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

A Virginia man has been convicted of making a false distress call to the U.S. Coast Guard.

News outlets report a federal jury found 39-year-old Justin Stahmer guilty of communicating a false distress signal and threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer on Monday.

Court documents state Stahmer, of Newport News, reported "man overboard" while on his boat off Cape Henry in June 2016. A U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Virginia release says the Coast Guard launched a patrol boat, cutter and search-and-rescue helicopter, but found Stahmer alone and no one in the water. Stahmer denied making the call and said he'd run out of gas. He was arrested for boating under the influence of alcohol after he became belligerent.

His sentencing is scheduled for February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

    At a Nov. 9th open house event in Olympia, Tessa Smith from the Artisans Group describes passive house technology used in constructing the future Boundary Street residence of Jeff Greaves and Sue Duffy.

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:13

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display
Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser' 1:58

Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser'
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video