National Politics

Utah resorts giddy about Olympic bid, worried about DUI law

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:29 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah ski officials kick off the new season energized by the possibility of another Winter Olympics bid and buoyed by two straight seasons of record visitation.

But there's also concern that publicity surrounding the state's strict new DUI law that goes into effect at the end of 2018 may keep skiers and snowboarders away by adding to the long-held stigma that visitors can't have fun in Utah. State lawmakers this voted to lower Utah's blood alcohol limit for most drivers.

Spokeswomen for Deer Valley and Park City Mountain ski resorts say they'll remind visitors they can come for vacations without driving themselves, thanks to town shuttles, car services from the hotels and the resorts' relatively close proximity to the Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about 30 miles away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah

    Washington star quarterback Jake Browning shares his thoughts on the Huskies’ win over Utah on Saturday.

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah 0:50

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah
Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup 1:05

Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup
Petersen happy for Vizcaino 0:54

Petersen happy for Vizcaino

View More Video