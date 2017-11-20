National Politics

Authorities identify man fatally shot by police in Billings

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:58 PM

BILLINGS, Mont.

Authorities have identified the man who was killed by police this past weekend in Billings.

The Billings Gazette reports that 24-year-old Preston David Bell was fatally shot on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Cliff Mahoney says results from a Monday autopsy are expected to be available in a week or two.

Five officers opened fire on Bell after he led police on a chase that reached 60 miles per hour on residential streets.

Police say the officers fired after Bell reached into his glove box and then backed his vehicle into a police vehicle blockade.

Police did not know as of Saturday morning how many shots were fired or whether Bell was armed.

Chief Rich St. John said Bell was known to law enforcement.

