Sheriff admits to sending sexually explicit photo in uniform

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:17 PM

November 21, 2017 11:17 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

The president of the Maine Sheriff's Association has been ousted after a sexually explicit photograph of the sheriff in his office while in uniform surfaced.

WGME-TV reports Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant confirmed the explicit photo was him Tuesday. Gallant says he sent the photo to a woman he didn't want to identify.

The Maine Sheriff's Association said in a statement they don't condone Gallant's "inappropriate actions." According to the association, Vice President Sheriff Kevin Joyce will serve as acting president.

Gallant was elected Oxford County Sheriff in 2006 and is in his third term. He had served as president of the sheriff's association since January.

Gallant released a statement saying he should not remain in a leadership position with the association.

