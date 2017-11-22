National Politics

Police kill coyote after it bites woman's leg

November 22, 2017

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass.

Police say they were forced to shoot and kill a coyote after it attacked a Massachusetts woman.

Judy Place, of North Attleboro, says she called police Monday night after she heard the animal trying to get under her house. Place says the animal bit her leg after she went outside to show police where it was hiding.

Police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo says officers used their stun guns, and then resorted to firing a warning shot. Place says she ran inside after the animal finally released her.

DiRenzo tells The Sun Chronicle police killed the animal after it started going after another officer.

Place suffered puncture wounds to her leg. She is now waiting for the results of rabies tests.

