National Politics

Hundreds honor Michigan deputy fatally hit during chase

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:26 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 26 MINUTES AGO

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Hundreds of police officers and others gathered for the start of services for a Michigan sheriff's deputy who was fatally struck by a car being pursued by police.

Deputies in dress uniforms carried the flag-draped casket of 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall into Independence Township's Mount Zion Church on Monday for visitation ahead of his funeral Tuesday.

Sonja Overall says she feels robbed by her husband's death early Thursday, but that the outpouring of support has been a godsend.

Authorities say Overall was preparing to deploy "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires when he was hit. The 22-year-old driver Christopher Berak faces charges of first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered the lowering of U.S. and Michigan flags Tuesday on state buildings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

    Olympia Indivisible co-founder Lisa Ornsteen addresses the roughly 100 participants of a noon rally at the entrance to the state Insurance Building on the Capitol campus Olympia, sharing a list of concerns the group has with the proposed GOP tax bill.

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:56

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform
Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:02

Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers
What Gregg Bell saw, thought and heard of Seahawks' victory in San Francisco 6:35

What Gregg Bell saw, thought and heard of Seahawks' victory in San Francisco

View More Video