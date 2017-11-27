National Politics

Ex-Minnesota Attorney General Warren Spannaus dies at 86

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS

Former Minnesota Attorney General Warren Spannaus, who ran for governor in 1982, has died. He was 86.

Spannaus died Monday at a Minneapolis area hospital of complications of cancer, his family told the Dorsey & Whitney law firm, where he was a retired partner.

Spannaus was known for promoting Minnesota's landmark gun-control law and his longtime friendship and professional partnership with former Vice President Walter Mondale.

The St. Paul native was elected attorney general in 1970 and re-elected twice, serving until 1983. He won the DFL Party endorsement for governor in 1982 but lost in the primary to the eventual winner, the late Gov. Rudy Perpich.

The Star Tribune reports gun-rights advocates created bumper stickers with the slogan "Dump Spannaus" when he ran for governor.

His funeral is scheduled Dec. 4 at Lake Harriet United Methodist Church in Minneapolis.

