National Politics

West Virginia magistrate appears before panel over mistakes

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission is reviewing the case of a magistrate accused of making mistakes in cases in which two men died.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Kanawha County Magistrate Jack Pauley appeared for a hearing Monday with the commission and admitted to the charges against him. He said he was trying to keep things moving in the magistrate court system.

One instance involves a case that Pauley took over because another magistrate was out. Because of a mistake, a man who was to be released from jail didn't get out and killed himself. In another case, Pauley left his shift early and didn't sign an arrest warrant. The man who was to be arrested was shot and killed that night.

The commission's deputy counsel recommended 45 days' suspension without pay and public censure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

    Olympia Indivisible co-founder Lisa Ornsteen addresses the roughly 100 participants of a noon rally at the entrance to the state Insurance Building on the Capitol campus Olympia, sharing a list of concerns the group has with the proposed GOP tax bill.

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:56

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform
Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:02

Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers
What Gregg Bell saw, thought and heard of Seahawks' victory in San Francisco 6:35

What Gregg Bell saw, thought and heard of Seahawks' victory in San Francisco

View More Video