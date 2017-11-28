Bannon to campaign for embattled Moore in Alabama

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, speaks during an event in Manchester, N.H. Former White House strategist Bannon told CNN Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, he is going to campaign for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore at a rally in the state next week, making a strong show of support for the embattled Republican a week before the special election. The announcement came hours after The Associated Press reported that Bannon, who had not campaigned for Moore since days before the Sept. 26 Republican runoff, had no plans to campaign for Moore. Mary Schwalm, File AP Photo