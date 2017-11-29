National Politics

Police release body camera videos of 2 officers shooting man

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:29 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Police on Wednesday released video from body cameras worn by two officers showing they repeatedly yelled at a man who had stabbed two security guards to drop the knife he was holding and then fatally shot him when he took a step toward them.

The officers had responded to a Bronx homeless shelter this month after getting a call about an assault. They confronted Cornell Lockhart, a 67-year-old resident of the shelter with a history of mental illness, in the lobby.

Authorities said Lockhart had stabbed the two guards before they arrived.

The cameras videos , both a little over 40 seconds long, show Lockhart standing a few feet away from the officers, with another person in between who then backs away toward the officers. The officers continue to yell for Lockhart to drop the knife, then shoot multiple times when he takes a step forward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lockhart was hit several times and fell to the ground.

The officers involved are uniformed, not part of the unit specially trained to deal with people who are emotionally disturbed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year

    Pianist Jerry Wagner fills the ballroom display area with the sounds of the holidays Nov 28th on the opening day of the 30th annual Christmas Forest event hosted by the Hotel RL in Olympia.

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 0:57

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year
Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:44

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared
Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol 1:09

Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol

View More Video