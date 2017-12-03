National Politics

Colored pens and coin tosses used to settle tied elections

By MARTHA WAGGONER Associated Press

December 03, 2017 06:02 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

When political contests come down to a tie, the outcome can turn on the flip of a coin.

That happened in several North Carolina communities in November. In the coastal town of Manteo, the vote for one town commission post was so close that it took nearly three weeks, two recounts, a drawing of straws and a coin toss to settle the election.

Meanwhile, in Sharpsburg, a candidate for mayor who lost by three votes has filed a challenge, saying not enough ballots were delivered.

A study conducted by Democracy North Carolina identified 31 cities where elections were determined by one vote in 2015. Methods such as coin tosses used to break ties in at least six races.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It demonstrates, once again, an old political truism: Every vote is important.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

    Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward.

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title
Tumwater offense discusses deceptive powerful rushing legacy 1:39

Tumwater offense discusses deceptive powerful rushing legacy
Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup 0:39

Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup

View More Video