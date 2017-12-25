National Politics

Police: Man killed when he leaves car following crash

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 11:59 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

BRIDGEWATER, Mass.

State police say a Boston man was struck and killed when he left his car following a crash on a Massachusetts highway.

It happened Sunday night on Route 24 in Bridgewater.

Twenty-six-year-old Darkeen Kelow was driving southbound when his Chevrolet Equinox crashed into a Honda Civic. Police say Kelow then got out of his vehicle and ran into the northbound side of the highway, where he was struck and killed by a Ford Escape.

The drivers of the two other cars involved were both injured and taken to a hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State police and the Plymouth County District Attorney's office are investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bobby Wagner: Seahawks defense set out to erase last week - and did at Dallas

Bobby Wagner: Seahawks defense set out to erase last week - and did at Dallas

Bobby Wagner: Seahawks defense set out to erase last week - and did at Dallas 1:18

Bobby Wagner: Seahawks defense set out to erase last week - and did at Dallas
Pete Carroll on Seahawks defense cashing in on motivation at Dallas to rebound from Rams loss 3:33

Pete Carroll on Seahawks defense cashing in on motivation at Dallas to rebound from Rams loss
Earl Thomas tells Cowboys 'when Seattle kicks me to the curb come get me' 2:15

Earl Thomas tells Cowboys 'when Seattle kicks me to the curb come get me'

View More Video