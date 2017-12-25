Police: Man killed when he leaves car following crash

State police say a Boston man was struck and killed when he left his car following a crash on a Massachusetts highway.
It happened Sunday night on Route 24 in Bridgewater.
Twenty-six-year-old Darkeen Kelow was driving southbound when his Chevrolet Equinox crashed into a Honda Civic. Police say Kelow then got out of his vehicle and ran into the northbound side of the highway, where he was struck and killed by a Ford Escape.
The drivers of the two other cars involved were both injured and taken to a hospital.
State police and the Plymouth County District Attorney's office are investigating.
