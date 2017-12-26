National Politics

Commission to recommend pretrial reforms for Illinois courts

December 26, 2017

Key players in the Illinois court system are set to scrutinize pretrial processes statewide to identify ways to make them fairer and more transparent.

The Illinois Supreme Court says the focal point of the push for reforms will be a Commission on Pretrial Practices. It'll include everyone from judges and lawyers to legislators and court clerks.

Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier said in a statement last week that the aim is to enact "sensible and practical reforms" that, among other things, ensure pretrial detention is ordered only when a suspect poses a clear threat.

He says the commission's goal will be to understand "where the greatest problems lie" and "how those problems differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction." He didn't say when the commission hoped to release its recommended reforms.

