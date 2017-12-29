National Politics

Governor, council meet to address recovery center finances

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:07 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire's governor and Executive Council are holding a special meeting to address the financial failure of one of the state's largest drug treatment centers.

The meeting on Friday follows a judge's decision last week to approve a takeover of Serenity Place in Manchester. Authorities say the nonprofit organization, which provides residential and outpatient treatment, had been operating at a deficit of more than $600,000 since July 1.

The council is being asked to approve a loan agreement aimed at ensuring there is no interruption in services for the nearly 3,000 clients Serenity Place serves each year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more

Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more 2:34

Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more
Russell Wilson: I won't play attention to CAR-ATL during Seahawks' game Sunday 3:03

Russell Wilson: I won't play attention to CAR-ATL during Seahawks' game Sunday
Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys 1:51

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

View More Video