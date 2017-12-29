Governor, council meet to address recovery center finances

New Hampshire's governor and Executive Council are holding a special meeting to address the financial failure of one of the state's largest drug treatment centers.
The meeting on Friday follows a judge's decision last week to approve a takeover of Serenity Place in Manchester. Authorities say the nonprofit organization, which provides residential and outpatient treatment, had been operating at a deficit of more than $600,000 since July 1.
The council is being asked to approve a loan agreement aimed at ensuring there is no interruption in services for the nearly 3,000 clients Serenity Place serves each year.
