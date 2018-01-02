National Politics

New Jersey town swears in state's first Sikh mayor

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:33 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HOBOKEN, N.J.

New Jersey's first Sikh mayor has taken office.

Ravi Bhalla was sworn in Monday as Hoboken's new leader. The former City Council member succeeds Dawn Zimmer, who decided not to seek a third term in office.

Zimmer had endorsed Bhalla in the November election, when he beat five other candidates for the job.

That campaign became heated in the closing days when doctored racist campaign fliers began circulating anonymously. The fliers had the words "Don't let TERRORISM take over our town!" posted above a picture of Bhalla, wearing a turban.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 43-year-old new mayor, an Indian-American born in New Jersey, has said he plans on prioritizing infrastructure, commuting and open space.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling'

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling' 1:04

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling'
Luke Willson on being a Seahawks free agent again 2:25

Luke Willson on being a Seahawks free agent again
Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor 2:00

Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor

View More Video