National Politics

Hampton Roads hard hit by coastal winter storm

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 03:52 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NORFOLK, Va.

The Hampton Roads region was bearing the worst of a winter storm that prompted Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.

Dominion Energy reported more than 35,000 customers in southeastern Virginia without power Thursday morning. The Northern Neck region had 635 outages, with no other significant outages in the rest of the state.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed to all traffic early Thursday morning because of the weather conditions which included snow and heavy winds.

Virginia State Police reported that from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, it received 212 emergency calls for service in its Chesapeake region, which includes Hampton Roads, including 101 crashes. The Richmond region reported 123 calls for service and 72 crashes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: Stevenson scores 31, puts on dunk show against Gig Harbor

Highlights: Stevenson scores 31, puts on dunk show against Gig Harbor 2:30

Highlights: Stevenson scores 31, puts on dunk show against Gig Harbor
Mike Hopkins discusses the 'breaks of the game' after UW’s first Pac-12 trip 1:07

Mike Hopkins discusses the 'breaks of the game' after UW’s first Pac-12 trip
Highlights: W.F. West routs Black Hills in league opener 2:23

Highlights: W.F. West routs Black Hills in league opener

View More Video