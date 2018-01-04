Hampton Roads hard hit by coastal winter storm

The Hampton Roads region was bearing the worst of a winter storm that prompted Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.
Dominion Energy reported more than 35,000 customers in southeastern Virginia without power Thursday morning. The Northern Neck region had 635 outages, with no other significant outages in the rest of the state.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed to all traffic early Thursday morning because of the weather conditions which included snow and heavy winds.
Virginia State Police reported that from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, it received 212 emergency calls for service in its Chesapeake region, which includes Hampton Roads, including 101 crashes. The Richmond region reported 123 calls for service and 72 crashes.
Comments