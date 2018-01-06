National Politics

Governor names second Ohio poet laureate

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 01:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has named the state's second poet laureate to a two-year position.

Dave Lucas of Cleveland Heights succeeds the first person to hold that job, Dr. Amit Majmudar (UH'-miht MAHJ'-muh-dahr), a doctor in suburban Columbus.

Lawmakers created the laureate position in 2014. Lucas was recommended for the position by the Ohio Poet Laureate Selection Committee after a statewide nominating process.

Kasich says the poet laureate has an opportunity to engage Ohioans of all ages in unique and challenging ways.

Lucas said he was grateful for the chance to help people celebrate poetry in books, on stage and on screen.

Lucas has been an instructor at several Cleveland institutions including Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic Program in Medical Humanities.

