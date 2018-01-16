Baltimore robbery leads to gunfire exchange with police

A robbery in downtown Baltimore led to an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspects, who have not been apprehended.
Baltimore police said in a statement that officers responding to an in-progress robbery at a 7-11 store around 1:10 a.m. Monday were fired upon by two suspects. The officers returned fire, and the suspects fled on foot in opposite directions.
No officers were injured. Police do not know whether the suspects were struck. Officers are checking area hospitals for recent arrivals with gunshot wounds.
Police did not disclose the number of officers who discharged their weapons.
Further details have not been disclosed, but an additional briefing is expected mid-morning.
