State senators approve tougher fines for hunting violations

The Massachusetts Senate has approved a bill aimed at cracking down on illegal hunting.
The legislation would increase fines and other penalties for violating the state's hunting and fishing laws.
The proposal approved Thursday details restitution that hunters would be required to pay the state for the value of each illegally taken animal. For example, $300 in restitution would be charged for the illegal taking of a bear, and $200 for a bobcat or otter.
The bill also directs the state to do a better job of marking the boundaries of wildlife sanctuaries so hunters won't mistakenly enter them.
The legislation allows for compacts with other states that prevent hunters whose licenses have been suspended in those states from hunting in Massachusetts.
The bill heads to the House.
