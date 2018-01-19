National Politics

Rocky Mountain Park roads to stay open if government closes

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 04:55 PM

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo.

Rocky Mountain National Park officials say park roads will remain open if the federal government shuts down but visitor centers would be closed and entrance stations would not be staffed.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said Friday rangers would continue patrolling the roads but the park would have only limited staff available to respond to emergencies.

She says crews would not plow the roads if more snow falls.

Moraine Park Campground would remain open but no services would be provided.

Patterson says most restrooms won't be operating.

The park was the fourth most-popular in the national park system in 2016, with 4.5 million visits. The 415-square-mile park is about 70 miles from downtown Denver.

