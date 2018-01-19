National Politics

Delaware officials order woman to close in-home tattoo shop

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 06:23 PM

DOVER, Del.

A Delaware woman operating a tattoo shop out of her home has been ordered by state officials to close it.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services says in a Friday statement that the Wilmington woman's unregulated tattoo parlor kept no client records, so officials could not follow the normal protocol of asking individuals to seek medical testing.

Officials say her residence did not have a required body art establishment permit. The state Division of Public Health ordered her to stop tattooing in her home on Tuesday, and state Health Systems Protection staff issued her a cease-and-desist order.

The protocol is that officials ask customers by letter to seek testing for diseases such as hepatitis and human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, which causes AIDS.

