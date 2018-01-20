In this 2017 photo combination show are candidates seeking the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid, from left, Paul Mango Laura Ellsworth, Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Rep. Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, and Pennsylvania Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York County.
Ellsworth shows independent streak in GOP candidates' forum

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

January 20, 2018 05:14 PM

Four Republican candidates vying for the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November's election worked to stand out to voters as they took their first questions together from a non-partisan moderator.

Saturday evening's hour-long forum at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh was the candidates' third together. WPXI-TV anchor David Johnson moderated the live-broadcast forum.

Lawyer Laura Ellsworth stuck out prominently from the group when she said she didn't vote for President Donald Trump, she supports limits on campaign contributions and would change how the state draws congressional district.

The other candidates are ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango, state House Speaker Mike Turzai and state Sen. Scott Wagner.

The primary election is May 15. Wolf is seeking a second term and is unlikely to face a primary challenge.

