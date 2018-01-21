Trump's attempts to show voter fraud appear to have stalled

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach addresses the crowd during a fundraiser for his campaign for governor featuring Donald Trump Jr., in Overland Park, Kan. Kobach, the former vice chairman of the Trump voter fraud commission, said previously that he planned to advise Homeland Security on the commission’s work. In mid-January 2018, he said he has not had any communication with the department but remains in contact with the White House. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo