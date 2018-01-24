National Politics

Alabama bill would extend Stand your Ground law to churches

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 05:37 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

An Alabama lawmaker wants protections for the use of deadly force to defend churches, and their parishioners.

The bill — which expands the state's self-defense law — says a person is presumed justified in the use of physical force if they reasonably believe someone is about to seriously harm someone inside a church.

Republican Rep. Lynn Greer, the bill's sponsor, on Wednesday cited deadly church shootings in Tennessee and South Carolina, as he urged the House Judiciary Committee to approve the bill this session.

Greer argued armed parishioners could stop the violence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America opposed the bill. Anne Leader of the group argued that Stand Your Ground laws embolden people to "shoot first and ask questions later."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

    Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace.

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know
Eli Morton the 'glue guy' that keeps Timberline together 2:11

Eli Morton the 'glue guy' that keeps Timberline together
Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons 2:56

Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons

View More Video