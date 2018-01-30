Bond set for suspect shot by officer after vehicle incident

Bond has been set at $500,000 for a man accused of trying to hit a police officer with his vehicle in North Dakota.
Twenty-two-year-old Ulises Villalobos-Alvarado appeared in court Monday on felony charges of attempted murder and fleeing a peace officer. He said he would accept a public defender for now but will eventually seek his own attorney.
Villalobos-Alvarado is accused of trying to run over a Bismarck officer who subsequently shot him in the arm. The incident happened Jan. 18 as police and probation officers were conducting a probation search Jan. 18. He later turned himself in at a gas station in Brookings, South Dakota.
He waived extradition and was returned to North Dakota on Friday to face the charges.
