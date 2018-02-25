Hawaii bill would allow terminally ill to end their lives

A public hearing has been set for proposed legislation in Hawaii that would allow terminally ill adults to end their lives with a lethal dose of prescription medication.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a public hearing will be held on Tuesday before the House Health and Human Services and Judiciary committees.
The bill called the Our Care, Our Choice Act says that terminally ill residents should have the right to determine their own treatment "to avoid an unnecessarily prolonged life of pain and suffering."
Legalizing medically assisted death has been a divisive issue in Hawaii. During the 2017 legislative session, a legalization bill passed the Senate but was later tabled by the House Health Committee.
The measure was strongly opposed by religious groups and advocates for the disabled.
