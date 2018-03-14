The Latest: White House downplays results of Pa. vote

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 71 Creative visual system helps families share memories of loved ones Pause 83 Period set designs bring classic play to life at Evergreen 155 Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase 88 Olympia students walkout to remember Florida shooting victims 100 Greg Schirato sentenced to more than 10 years for rape of co-worker 28 Despite high rates of cardiac arrest, many Americans still can't perform CPR 7 Ouch! Player is shoved into goal after dunk 39 Dog recovering after brutal attack in home 112 Analyzing the big bucks impact of the NCAA Tournament 144 Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Democrat Conor Lamb is declaring victory in a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional election that is rocking the political landscape ahead of the November midterm elections. Unofficial returns show Lamb with a narrow lead over Republican Rick Saccone as absentee ballots are still being counted. AP

Democrat Conor Lamb is declaring victory in a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional election that is rocking the political landscape ahead of the November midterm elections. Unofficial returns show Lamb with a narrow lead over Republican Rick Saccone as absentee ballots are still being counted. AP