Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, center, celebrates with his supporters at his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., early Wednesday, March 14, 2018. A razor's edge separated Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone early Wednesday in their closely watched special election in Pennsylvania, where a surprisingly strong bid by first-time candidate Lamb severely tested Donald Trump's sway in a GOP stronghold. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo
National Politics

Democrats ponder midterm choices: Liberals, moderates, both?

By BILL BARROW Associated Press

March 15, 2018 10:08 PM

ATLANTA

Democratic congressional candidates are wrestling with a thorny question: Is campaigning as a liberal or moderate the best way to take on Republicans in territory won by Donald Trump in 2016?

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Pennsylvania congressional candidate Conor Lamb attracted attention as moderates who emphasized the middle class.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says it's "self-evident" some Democratic candidates will have to get Trump voters to win. She's fine with them focusing more on issues like economics.

House Democrats are targeting up to 75 Republican-held House districts where Trump won.

