Activists confront DHS secretary during dinner at Mexican restaurant

Activists with the Metro D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for the Trump administration's immigration policies as she ate at a Mexican restaurant Tuesday.
A Bellingham woman escaped injury at a house fire on King Mountain early Tuesday, June 19. Firefighters said proper fire codes, like an intact firewall and closed door, saved the house from being a total loss

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.