Billboard near Vega, Texas urges liberals to leave the state

A billboard near Vega, Texas, 30 miles west on Amarillo, urges liberals to continue driving on Interstate 40 to leave the state.
Watch witness video of Bellingham house fire

A Bellingham woman escaped injury at a house fire on King Mountain early Tuesday, June 19. Firefighters said proper fire codes, like an intact firewall and closed door, saved the house from being a total loss

Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.