Trump signs order stopping family separations at the border

Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.
By
Understanding your rights under HIPAA

National

Understanding your rights under HIPAA

Whether health information is stored on paper or electronically, patients have the right to keep it private, the right to get a copy of their records, to request to make a change to those records, and to know how that information is used and shared.

Watch witness video of Bellingham house fire

Local

Watch witness video of Bellingham house fire

A Bellingham woman escaped injury at a house fire on King Mountain early Tuesday, June 19. Firefighters said proper fire codes, like an intact firewall and closed door, saved the house from being a total loss