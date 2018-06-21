Voters may see daylight saving measure on November ballot

Voters may decide in November whether to take a first step toward keeping California on daylight saving time year round.
Lawmakers on Thursday voted to place a measure on the November ballot asking voters to give them authority to move toward changing the state's daylight saving policy.
The bill passed the Assembly 63-4 after winning approval from the Senate. It now needs Gov. Jerry Brown's signature.
Assemblyman Kansen Chu wrote the bill and says California should stay on daylight saving time year round. The San Jose Democrat says it would improve Californians' health.
Voters can't authorize the switch on their own. If the initiative passes, lawmakers would have to pass more legislation and earn approval from the federal government to switch to daylight saving time permanently.
Comments