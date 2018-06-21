Inside the nose of an elephant

Elephants have a keen nose. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is several miles away. A new study tests their ability to distinguish between similar smelling plants.
In the U.S. boys are more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls, but not because they suffer more. There’s growing evidence of a social camouflaging effect among girls with autism that might be preventing them from getting diagnosed.
Dr. Brian Johnston, chief of pediatrics at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, offers advice to prevent young children from falling out of windows. Harborview sees 40 to 50 children each year for injuries sustained in such falls.
The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.
From the 20th century to the present, Russia has been the primary beneficiary of American espionage. Here's a look at the most memorable offenders, from Aldrich Ames of the CIA to Robert Hanssen of the FBI.
An Enterprise, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.