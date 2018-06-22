Tornado touches down momentarily in Idaho

National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday, June 21. The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This video was taken from Highway 96.
Stranded fishermen rescued in Willapa Bay

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.