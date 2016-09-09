Tacoma man gets 42 years in murder of ex's mother

A 20-year-old Tacoma man has been sentenced to over 42 years in prison for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's mother.
The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said Austin Moores Nelson was sentenced Friday in the January death of 46-year-old Teresa Ryan.
Moores Nelson had pleaded guilty to murder, burglary and animal cruelty.
Prosecutors say he started dating Ryan's daughter in September 2015 and that Ryan disapproved, telling Moores Nelson to stay away from her daughter.
He continued dating her until Jan. 8, 2016, when she broke up with him.
Prosecutors say in the following week, Moores Nelson damaged the daughter's car and posted sexual photos of them online.
Prosecutors say he approached Ryan in her driveway Jan. 18 and shot her three times before shooting the family's dog.
He fled and was later arrested at his grandfather's home.
