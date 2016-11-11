Anti-Trump protesters gather at Washington Capitol

More than 200 people, carrying signs and chanting, gathered on the steps of the Washington state Capitol to protest the presidential election of Republican Donald Trump.
The peaceful demonstration was among several across the country that were being held in response to Trump's victory Tuesday night over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The group chanted "not my president" and "no Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA."
Demonstrations also were planned Saturday in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and other areas.
Previous demonstrations drew thousands of people in New York, Los Angeles and other large urban centers. The largely peaceful protests were overshadowed by sporadic episodes of vandalism, violence and street-blocking.
On Thursday night, some marchers in Portland, Oregon lit firecrackers, set small fires and used rocks and baseball bats to break the glass of businesses and cars parked at dealerships. Police made more than two dozen arrests.
