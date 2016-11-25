Recent rains lead to landslide threat in western Washington

The National Weather Service in Seattle warns that recent heavy rainfall has led to an increased threat of landslides throughout the western part of the state.
Between 0.75 of an inch and 2 inches of rain fell within a 24-hour period Wednesday and Thursday, The News Tribune of Tacoma reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2gqEdSc).
The alert notes that the recent rainfall has put extra pressure on the instability of soil that has already been saturated from rain over the past several weeks.
The Weather Service also issued a flood watch for Grays Harbor, Lewis and Thurston counties. It also issued a flood warning for the Chehalis River near Grand Mound in Thurston County.
