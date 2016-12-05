Police: 3 pet goats shot to death in Vancouver

Authorities are investigating after three pet goats were shot and killed outside a home in southwestern Washington.
The Columbian reports (https://goo.gl/4GeWO9 ) the goats were found dead by JR Robertson on his property Monday morning in Vancouver.
Seven-year-old Minnie, 5-year-old Coco and 3-year-old Ginger were Robertson's only goats on the property where he also keeps mules, goats, rabbits and turkeys. The goat pen backs up to a grassy nature trail that's popular with pedestrians, officials say.
Clark County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chuck Christensen says the case has been transferred to Clark County Animal Control and that anyone with information should call either agency.
