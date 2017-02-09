Second truck filled with apples crashes into Columbia

A second semitrailer-truck full of apples has crashed into the Columbia River.
The truck crashed into the river near East Wenatchee on Thursday, just days after a truck loaded with apples crashed into the river in Grant County.
The Washington State Patrol says the driver in Thursday's crash was not injured, but the truck was submerged next to Highway 2, about 10 miles north of East Wenatchee.
The Spokesman-Review reports the trailer broke open and apples were floating down the river toward the Rocky Reach Dam.
The first incident happened on Monday afternoon and the driver of that truck was injured. The trailer stayed intact and floated downstream until it reached a sandbar. Officials are trying to find a way to remove the trailer.
