Suspect fatally shot by police in Vancouver identified

VANCOUVER, Wash.

Police have released the name of the officer who fatally shot an armed suspect at a Vancouver apartment complex.

The Columbian reports (https://goo.gl/uKjicL ) 53-year-old Officer Ed Letarte was placed on leave after shooting 25-year-old Justin A. Burton of Vancouver on Friday.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office says Burton died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the incident happened Friday morning when Burton drove a stolen car into a parked vehicle at a retirement community. The suspect went into the lobby before fleeing to a neighboring apartment complex.

The suspect went into a second-floor apartment that was occupied by a man and his four children. Officers forced their way into the apartment, and found the suspect in the bedroom, where he was shot.

