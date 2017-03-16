Man accused in machete attack charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder in a machete attack that severely injured his estranged wife and another man in Mount Vernon.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports (https://goo.gl/18g5WR ) 51-year-old Eric Woody was charged Wednesday.
An affidavit says Woody kicked in the door to the 53-year-old woman's home Sunday night and attacked her with the machete, leaving her hand almost completely removed from her arm and with a cut from the top of her head to her jawline.
The affidavit says a 53-year-old man was also severely injured as he struggled to get the machete away from Woody.
Court documents say Woody then fled the scene but was caught nearby with the help of a police dog.
He's being held on $750,000 bail. Police say the woman had a no-contact order against him.
