April 14, 2017 7:22 PM

2 arrested in fatal shooting at Portland park

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

Portland police say two teenagers have been arrested in the death of a high school student who was shot at a park Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Pete Simpson said 18-year-old Kole Jones was driving a stolen car when he was stopped east of the city by Gresham police. Jones was booked into the Multnomah County Jail late Friday morning on charges of murder, robbery and unlawful use of a vehicle.

He will be arraigned next week.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy later Friday and booked him into the Multnomah County juvenile detention center on a robbery charge.

Shawn Scott Jr. of Vancouver, Washington, died of a single gunshot wound. The 17-year-old attended Union High School.

