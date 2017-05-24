Washington state

May 24, 2017 6:53 PM

Man fatally shot near Alki Beach in West Seattle

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Alki Beach in West Seattle and have identified the 23-year-old who was shot.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday after a large group of people gathered at the beach.

Police say they believe the man was targeted and the shooting wasn't random.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office says Jordan D. Thomas was hit several times. Police said he was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. They have not yet released a suspect or vehicle description.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis 0:34

VIDEO: Northern Lights flood Seattle sky with bright green Aurora Borealis
Students protest racism at The Evergreen State College 1:25

Students protest racism at The Evergreen State College
Cruise to make Olympia port a destination 0:31

Cruise to make Olympia port a destination

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos